Gulf Shores writer Owens creates website for her eBooks

Writer Debora Owens, a Gulf Shores resident, has created website dedicated to the progression of Deb CarverOwens books and eBooks.

“The new website is finished, and all the P’s and Q’s are in place,’’ she said. There is a large assortment of titles available, including new science fiction full length novels and one short story.

Synopses of available offerings:

• “Black Seven: Legend of Venetta” is a full-length science fiction novel which spotlights three courageous women from three different planets covering three different time periods being threatened by one disastrous machine.

• “Saga of Bazor” – which is also a full-length science fiction novel. The work starts on Earth with a woman that finds herself caught in an espionage trap between an agent from Bazor and a madman.

• “Experiences in Fishing” portrays a fishing trip to the lake which includes humorous events, serious subjects, definitions, and recipes.

• “Faith’s Dark Stranger”: a fiction eBook about a woman who has recurring nightmares of possibly something that happened in her past. She awakes moaning a most eerie sound and feels the constriction of her insides even after awakening.

• “Life’s Like That”: poetry that covers several emotions such as love, humor, love, other subjects, love. Oh, and did I say love? As you can see there are several poems about that subject.

• “Verria’s Gift”: the exciting sequel to “Saga of Bazor” about the Empress of Melentis who has lost her Emperor to a murderer and must carry on. She is startled when his spirit appears to her, but deep inside she is ecstatic. Together, they solve the mystery of his death.

The books represent 12 years of work for Deb CarverOwens. One of her quotes is: “I know a little bit about a lot of things.”

For more info, go to debcarverowens.com.