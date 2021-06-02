Gulf State Park Celebrates Planet Earth

Originally scheduled for Earth Day 2021 but postponed due to inclement weather, Gulf State Park instead celebrated Planet Earth during a festive celebration in recognition of Earth Day that included hands-on activities, games, organic gardening and cooking demonstrations, outdoor recreation workshops, arts and music. Visitors to the free event at the Learning Campus at Gulf State Park also learned new ways to explore and enjoy our treasured coastal environment while also sustaining it for generations to come. For more info about family oriented GSP activities, visit alapark.com.