Gulf State Park Fishing Pier is back open!

The Gulf State Park Pier, ravaged by Hurricane Sally in September of 2020, re-opened to sightseers and anglers on Aug. 19. The renovation work that began in November 2023 has been completed ahead of schedule.

Most of the pier’s amenities, including the gift shop, restaurant and beach access are open, although the pier’s elevated observation deck remains closed and won’t be accessible until a new elevator is installed to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A formal ribbon-cutting and community celebration is being planned for a later date.

“It’s wonderful to know Gulf State Park Pier is again available for everyone to enjoy,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “Our goal was to have the pier open by Labor Day weekend, and it’s gratifying to know we accomplished that goal.”

Adult entry for the pier located at 20800 E. Beach Blvd. is $2 for sightseers and $9 for anglers. There are special discounts for veterans, children and Gulf State Park overnight guests.