Gulf State Park Pier Shark Week July 12-16

Family friendly activities ranging from hands-on educational seminars to children’s arts & crafts are scheduled during the July 12-16 Gulf State Park sponsored Shark Week from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. each day at the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Entrance is $2 per person for all ages and includes sightseeing on the Pier and all shark week activities.

Daily activities include educational displays and activities focusing on sharks’ anatomy, senses and fins. There will e a touch tank and the Mississippi State University Fisheries Dept. will perform shark dissections. Shark Week is a totally jawesome fun way to celebrate one of the world’s most amazing predators. Gulf State Park Pier is located at 20800 East Beach Blvd in Gulf Shores.