Gulf State Park plans World Sea Turtle Day Fun June 13

The early celebration of World Sea Turtle Day is scheduled for June 13 at Gulf State Park with programs scheduled throughout he day. Activities include sea turtle rescue demonstrations at the Gulf State Park Pier at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; a sea turtle nesting program with Share the Beach volunteers at 10 a.m.; a program at the Learning Campus at 11:30 a.m. is titled Discovering Gulf Sea Turtles; Alabama Sea Turtle Fossil Discovery is the 12:30 p.m. program and Little Park Pals – Discovering Sea Turtles is the 2:30 p.m. program.

Participants can register in advance, and activities will be held in various areas locations. For more info and to register, visit /reserve.alapark.com/register/World-sea-turtle-day.