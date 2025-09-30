Gulf State Park’s Cindy Langston Has Island Spirit

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber surprised Gulf State Park events coordinator Cindy Langston at her office Tuesday to honor her as the latest winner of the Island Spirit Award, which honors an individual who displays an attitude of concern, warmth and hospitality to everyone. The surprise presentation pleased Langston’s colleagues, who have long recognized her as one of the hardest working and most dedicated employees in the Alabama State Parks System.

“We have made a commitment to provide a first-class experience for every visitor to our State Parks, and Cindy embodies that commitment every day,” said Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps. “Everyone who has ever interacted with Cindy appreciates her can-do attitude and positive outlook. We’re lucky to have her, and it’s wonderful to know that she won the Island Spirit Award. She’s definitely deserving.”

Langston received a cash prize, custom lapel pin, keepsake plaque, flowers from Rouses Markets, and free lunch courtesy of DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen.

Langston started working at Gulf State Park as a volunteer six years ago and eventually became the park’s events coordinator. She also coordinates events for nearby Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort, and she’s perhaps best known for the murals she painted at Gulf State Park, Meaher State Park and Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula.

As the events coordinator at Gulf State Park, Langston plays a critical role in numerous events throughout the year. Gulf State Park drew more than 3 million visitors in fiscal year 2023-24, the most recent year statistics are available, making it Alabama’s most visited state park.

“Putting in numerous hours to plan and coordinate special events from Grinchmas and beach campouts to Christmas card lane at Lake Shelby,” the nomination reads, “and all of the wedding and photography permits throughout the year, plus everything in-between, Cindy never complains when last-minute surprises are sprung on her, or someone cancels due to not being able to come in as a volunteer. She just picks up the phone and does what needs to be done.”