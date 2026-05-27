Gulf State Park’s new RV resort has access from Canal Rd.

Gulf State Park’s new RV resort, which features 103 premium campsites, is now open and brings the parks’ total to 607 sites, making it the largest state park-operated RV campground in America.

“The campground at Gulf State Park stays at least 90 percent occupied year-round,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We knew we had to grow to meet the demand. Now that construction is complete, we’re confident visitors will be truly wowed by this expansion.”

The RV resort also includes a club house with catering facilities, two bathhouses, featuring private, family-style suites, a salt water pool and separate splashpad, an accessibl playground, four pavilions, 24-laundry, putting green and pickleball courts. You can access the park directly from

Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.

This new campground was built thanks to Alabama’s $85 million state parks investment approved by Alabama voters in 2022, a funding injection that also led to the total renovation of Lake Lurleen State Park near Tuscaloosa.