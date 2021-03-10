Gulfarium Releases Sea Turtles Rescued in New England

The Gulfarium in Northwest Florida recently released eight Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico. The sea turtles were transported to the Gulfarium after being stranded off the coast of New England during a mass cold-stun event in December. The turtles were released in Cape San Blas, as required. Cold stunning occurs when a sea turtle is exposed to cold water for an extended period of time. This exposure causes their heartrate to decrease, resulting in the turtle becoming lethargic and often unable to eat. Unfortunately, cold stunning events, where large numbers of sea turtles become stranded, are not unusual in Northern areas during the months of November through February as water temperatures drop below 50 degrees. “Kemp’s ridleys are the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, so anything that we can do to try to conserve this precious species is vital. We are so thankful for everyone involved who has helped us to provide the best possible veterinary care for these turtles,’’ said Terra Throgmmorton, Gulfarium’s Medical and Stranding Coordinator. Pictured: volunteers, Katie Unkle and Whitney Bishop, release Vixen and Dasher into the Gulf of Mexico.