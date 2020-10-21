Gumbo served at St. John’s Country Bazaar Nov. 21-22 in Magnolia Springs

The Annual Country Bazaar at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs will be held Saturday, November 21 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, November 22 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on the oak-shaded church grounds. Five-star Seafood Gumbo and blue-ribbon Shrimp Creole will be available.

Pre-order takeouts online at stjohnms.com (go to “Bazaar” tab). Silent auction of handmade crafts, gift baskets, baked goods. “Basket of Cheer” raffle worth $500; tickets $5 each. General raffle (tickets $1 each; drawings Sunday at 12:30 p.m.) – 1st prize: $150 cash; 2nd prize: coastal boat trip; 3rd prize: Thanksgiving dinner basket; 4th prize: $25 Walmart gift card. Soft drinks available. Free parking. More info: 251-988-1468 or 251-942-9067. GPS address: 10800 Saint John’s Lane, Foley, AL 36535. Or, take County Road 49 south out of Magnolia Springs for 2 miles, then turn west on County Road 26 and follow the signs for 2 miles to Saint John’s.