H.G. Clay Foundation Awards $4K To CSC

The H. G. Clay Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Christian Service Center. The purpose of the Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the marginalized of the world. The focus is on education, refugee resettlement, organizations working to decrease human trafficking, and international missions. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships in partnership with organizations that share its missions. The Christian Service Center operates in step with the Foundation by seeking to serve “the least of these.” This generous grant will bless our community as the funds will be used by CSC to provide food and emergency financial assistance to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. Pictured: Daniel Thompson, Executive Director of H. G. Clay Foundation; Janice Moss, CSC Board VP; Linda Chappelle, CSC Director and Board President.