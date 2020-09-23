Habitat for Humanity Baldwin contacting its homebuyers

Habitat for Humanity of Baldwin County staff has started contacting previous Habitat homebuyers to see how everyone fared through Hurricane Sally.

Early reports are “We are grateful that all of the families we connected with so far are reported to be safe and their Habitat homes are intact. But we are already receiving calls and walk-in visits from those greatly impacted by the storm and in need of Habitat’s services,” ,” said Habitat’s Lindsay Avery.

“Sally’s uncertain path left many in our community ill-prepared for the destruction she would leave in her wake. While we assess the damage to our community and begin to prepare for the long-term recovery effort in Baldwin County, it is clear that the need for quality, affordable housing is greater than ever.”

To make a donation to the Habitat Hurricane Sally Recovery Fund, visit https://www.mightycause.com/…/Baldwincountyhurricanesally.