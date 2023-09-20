Halloween Ball Oct. 28 at Foley Civic Center

By Alison Pryor

The public is invited to the 6th Annual Krewe Du Cirque Society of Foley Halloween Ball featuring live entertainment by the Tommy Morse Band from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Foley Civic Center. Cost is $20 per ticket. The party is BYOB with a silent auction, snacks, a photo booth and dancing. Plus there will be fun costume contests and surprises all night. Join us for some Halloween fun with proceeds to benefit the Krewe Du Cirque Society of Foley. Ticket info: adpryor10@ gmail.com.