Halloween Hypnosis on Oct. 29 at Foley Library

Local comedy hypnotist, Billy Zen (pictured), will present a family friendly Halloween Hypnosis program at Foley Public Library on Sat, Oct 29 @ 6 pm. This is a hilarious hypnosis show combining the magic of hypnosis with the spookiness of Halloween. Volunteers will be taken from the audience to experience hypnosis first hand. Seating is limited and a reservation is required. Please RSVP at foleylibrary.org, or call 251-943-1031. The library closes to the public at 5 pm on Saturdays, please enter by the back doors starting at 5:30 pm for this program.