Halloween Movie Night & pumpkin decorating Oct. 20 at LuLu’s

Get ready for a Spooktacular family night at LuLu’s! at Homeport Marina on Friday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will play at 6 p.m. and The Addams Family (Animated Version) at 6:30 p.m. on the LuLu’s big screen. And bring your own pumpkin and let LuLu’s provide mess free decorations for more family fun. Sugar cookie decorating and free drinks and snacks are also part of the family fun.

Wear a cool costumes and invite friends to join you for a night full of family fun. Admission is free, and LuLu’s kitchen will be open. Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s is located under the Intracoastal Bridge at 200 E. 25th Ave. (Info: lulubuffett.com) or 251-967-lulu.