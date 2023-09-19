Hangout Experience The Oyster Nov. 3-4

The Hangout has put tickets on sale for its Nov. 3-4 Experience the Oyster event, that will include a Friday evening special VIP private event at Zeke’s restaurant in Orange Beach and a full day of activities at the Hangout in Gulf Shores from 11 a.m. ‘til 7 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include Jambalaya by influencer Stalekracker, live music, cooking demonstrations and gumbo crafted by a special guest chef, as well as up to 31 teams presenting oysters in various culinary realms. General admission on Saturday is $75 and includes a set of 10 tasting tickets. Additional sets of tasting tickets will be available for $40. More info: hangoutcookoff.com.