Hangout Fest Schedule

Thursday, May 16: Kick-off Party (Tickets $55)

Get the jump start on your Hangout weekend at the Thursday Kickoff Party featuring Big Gigantic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Camelphat and SNBRN. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Travis Scott, Diplo, The Interrupters, Vampire Weekend, Hippie Sabotage, Hirie, Chika, Black Caviar, The 1975, Mura Masa, Rdgldgrm, SNBRN, Dr. Fresch, Juda & The Lion, Shaed, SNBRN, Bishop Briggs, Loud Luxury, Superorganism, Abhi The Nomad, New Kingston, Cray, Justin Jay, Superorganism, Flora Cash, Pale Waves, Medasim, Bryce Vine, Powers Pleasant, Jesse Royal, The Him, Medasin, Moon Boots. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 18

Khalid, Alison Wonderland, Shame, Kygo, Madeintyo, Justin Jay, Walk The Moon, Jimmy Eat World, Jonus Blue, Slender Bodies, Jessie Royal, Cray, Hugel, Sir Sly, Sofi Tukker, Lovely The Band, Arizona, Taylor Bennett, Castlecomer, Bazzi, Ravyn Lenae, Justin Caruso, Jade Bird, Morgxn, Easy Life, New Kingston, Hirie, RDGLDGRN, Black Caviar, The Him, Rachel Torro, Hugel, Moon Boots, Dr. Fresch. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 19

The Lumineers, Cardi B, Ella Mai, Hozier, Gorgan City, Griz, Jungle, Quinn XCII, Elley Duhe, Bebe Rexha, King Princess, Two Feet, Grandson, Lauren Daigle, Elohim, Two Friends, Graves, Buddy, Spencer Ludwig, Hembree, Dreamer Boy, New Kingston, Hirie, Jesse Royal, The Red Clay Strays, The Him, Black Caviar, Cray, Rachel Torro, Moon Boots, Dr. Fresch, Hugel, Justin Jay, Purdy. Gates open at 11 a.m.

General Admission & VIP Tickets Remain

As of May 6, there were still ($319) general admission and ($1099) VIP tickets available. VIP tickets include admission to the Thursday kick-off party.

Shuttle Passes

As of May 6, $50 shuttle passes were still available. But they almost always sell out. The buses run continuously each day from 11 a.m. to 30 minutes after the last act. There are four different park & ride routes, including The Beach Club on Ft. Morgan.