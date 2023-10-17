Haunted Hustle 5k & Fun Run, Witches Ride Oct. 21

The City of Gulf Shores will host Haunted Hustle 5K & Fun Run and Witches on Wheels events on Oct. 21 at Gulf Place, with proceeds benefiting the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. The Witches on Wheels bicycle ride kicks off the evening at 6 p.m. with a parade on West Beach Blvd and the Town Green throwing beads and candy to bystanders. The Fun Run will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. The Haunted Hustle 5K will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The 5K course will begin and end in front of Gulf Place Town Green. For more info, including a registration link, swag info and packet pick-up dates and times, go to gulfshoresal.gov.

A live DJ and a tent with beer/wine and refreshments will be on-site, and onsite registration will be available. More info: email recreationinformation@gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-1420.