Haunted Hustle Oct. 17 at Gulf Shores Town Green

The City of Gulf Shores Haunted Hustle returns to Gulf Place Town Green & Public Beach (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) Oct. 17 and feature a 5K Walk/Run, Wicked Walk Costume Parade, Monster Dash Beach Fun Run, music, face painting and balloon artists. Proceeds benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts, which will also be selling beer/wine and refreshments on-site.

Passing out candy will be: TCBY; Wheeles Karate; Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Tourism; City Store; Gulf Shores Athletics; GSPD; The Ice Cream Truck

The Wicked Walk begins at 6 p.m. Join in a festive candy-throwing walking parade around the Town Green. Witches, ghouls, and goblins will be throwing beads and candy to bystanders. Participants are welcome to push strollers and pull wagons. All registered participants will receive a goodie bag and event shirt.

The Monster Mash Dash will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. on the sand.

The Haunted Hustle 5K will begin promptly at 7 p.m. in front of Gulf Place Town Green. All fun run and 5K registered participants will receive a goodie bag and event shirt. Register at runsignup.com. Cost before Sept. 30 is $30 for the 5K Walk/Run, $20 for the Monster Mash Dash and $15 for the Wicked Walk Parade.

For more info, email at recreationinformation@gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-4420.