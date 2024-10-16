Haunted Hustle & Witches & Warlocks bike ride Oct. 19

The City of Gulf Shores will host the Haunted Hustle and Witches & Warlocks Bike Parade on Oct. 19 at Gulf Place Town Green & Public Beach (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.).

Halloween costumes are expected and welcome for the horrifyingly fun event featuring a 5K walk/run, fun run, the bike parade, and a live DJ on stage. Proceeds benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. Beer and wine and refreshments will be available on-site.

The Haunted Hustle 5K Walk/Run will begin promptly at 7:10 p.m. The 5K course will begin and end in front of Town Green. The Fun Run will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. On-site packet pick-up on the Town Green is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on race day.

Witches and Warlocks are invited to jump on their brooms (bicycles will suffice) and parade around the Town Green throwing beads and candy to bystanders beginning at 6 p.m. Approximate distance is 2 miles.

Registered participants in all of the events will receive a goodie bag and event shirt. More info: visit Gulfshoresal.gov, email recreationinformation@ gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-1420.