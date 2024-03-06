Haven Red Carpet Pet Adoption

The Haven, a Fairhpe-based No Kill animal shelter and Greer’s Markets will co-host a special Red Carpet Runway adoption event on March 16-17 in the Greer’s Supermarket parking lot on Section St. Attendees can expect to find a wide selection of dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds, each eagerly awaiting their forever homes. More info: havenforanimals.org. Greer’s, a long-standing partner of The Haven, graciously provides the space for this event, further demonstrating their commitment to animal welfare in the community. The Haven extends its heartfelt gratitude to Greer’s for their support. “We love and appreciate the communities we serve, said Jan Greer Endfinger, Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing.