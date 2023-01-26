Haven’s Mystic Mutts of Revelry rolls Feb. 11 in Fairhope

The Mystic Mutts of Revelry pet parade will roll through the streets of downtown Fairhope on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Shelby Mitchell of 95 KSJ will be returning for her second time to MC and lead the parade as grand marshall.

Around 300 dogs and 400 humans are expected to walk in the parade, with thousands lining the route. The parade begins and ends at Fairhoper’s Community Park. This year’s theme is “Top Dog.” Grab your flight suit and your aviators and bring your furfriends with you to one of Baldwin County’s most fun carnival events.

The parade was created to help generate awareness and raise funds to help The Haven For Animals end pet homelessness in Baldwin County. Proceeds from this event provide critical medical care, nutritious food & shelter until the homeless pets are ready to be adopted into a loving home. This is the 19th year for the parade, which continues to grow.