Haven’s Tails of Hope Gala Oct. 10 at Glory Farms

The Haven No-Kill Animal Shelter’s annual Tails of Hope Gala will be held at picturesque Glory Farms (13780 Norris Ln. in Foley) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

on Oct. 10. Mr. Big & the Rhythm Sisters are booked to play music, and Rouxters Catering will provide dinner. Tickets include an open bar, and attendees can look forward to a range of silent auction items, exciting raffles, and a 360-video photo booth. Tickets are $200 per person ($750 for table of eight).

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Haven’s lifesaving programs, which provide care, medical attention, and adoption services for homeless and abandoned pets. For tickets or more info, visit HavenForAnimals.org or call 469-839-1541.