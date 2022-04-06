Hazardous waste disposal free at landfills on April 23

Baldwin County Solid Waste is offering an opportunity for citizens to drop certain waste free of charge on Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baldwin Clean Sweep will be accepting: Yard Waste; Construction Debris; Cardboard; Tires; Electronics; Furniture; Appliances; Scrap Metal; Carpet; Paint; Household Hazardous Waste.

Magnolia Landfill is located at 15093 Landfill Dr. in Summerdale. Eastfork Landfill

is located at 29751 Eastfork Landfill Rd. in Elberta.