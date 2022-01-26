HCP Pumps buys two acres from Foley to expand operations

HCP Pumps America, which has resided in the Foley Industrial Park for eight years, plans to buy two more acres from the city for $100,000 to expand its operations, OBA reports. The vacant land is adjacent to its current facilities on 2 acres. HCP plans to add another building for warehousing more of its finished product. The city council has voted to move forward with the sale at the marketed rate, since no additional jobs are promised. The parcel, on the east side of the Foley Beach Express, is the only developed part of the park, where there are also parcels of 23 and 15 acres available for new industries. The west side of the road has approximately 160 undeveloped acres available.