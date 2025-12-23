Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes Amur Leopard Mystique

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of Mystique, a melanistic Amur Leopard and the newest resident of the Zoo’s big cat family. Mystique is an 11-year-old, melanistic Amur leopard, meaning her coat is all black rather than the standard yellow and black. Her coat does still have spots, called rosettes, which are more visible in direct sunlight.

Amur leopards are among the most endangered big cats in the world, with only an estimated 100–120 left in the wild. The species continues to face threats from habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

“We are honored to welcome Mystique to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo,” said Joel Hamilton, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Executive Director. “Her presence allows us to further our mission of educating the public about endangered species and the conservation efforts needed to protect them.”

Mystique came from Tanganyika Wildlife Park. She played an important role in Amur leopard conservation efforts through their breeding program. She will continue raising awareness for her critically endangered species here at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Mystique is settling into her new habitat well and has started to show her big personality. Her keepers share that she is training and learning new behaviors very quickly. She enjoys spending her time rolling in the grass, napping, and hiding behind trees to jump out at her keepers as they walk by.

Guests will have the opportunity to see Mystique during regular zoo hours 9 am – 4 pm daily.

Mystique is proudly sponsored by Langston Animal Hospital, Dr. Adam Langston. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a local non-profit organization that cares for over 280 animals. The Zoo provides education programs to people of all ages in our local Gulf Coast community to connect them to wildlife and inspire the importance of conservation that protects our local environment and the world around us. More info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.org and social media.