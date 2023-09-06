Heavy rains on Sept. 2 cause multiple sewage overflows in Foley

The City of Foley experienced sanitary sewer overflows at three locations following heavy rainfall on Sept. 2, according to a Riviera Utilities press release. The Foley area received approximately seven inches of rain within a four hour period. The flash flooding resulted in inflow/infiltration into the sanitary sewer system, which overwhelmed the sewer system. The overflows did not affect any public water supply intakes.

The Utilities Board of the City of Foley responds to overflows in a manner consistent with state and federal standards and urge residents to exercise caution using affected bodies of water for recreational purposes, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught in these areas, and thoroughly wash their hands after handling any fish or seafood from these areas. For more info, call Riviera Utilities at 251-943-5001.

The largest overflow was estimated at 10,000 to 25,000 gallons at the Pebble Creek lift station at 1102 Melbourne Court. It happened from 2:16 a.m. to 5:53 a.m. Saturday. The water flows to the Bon Secour River. A manhole about 50 feet west of Highway 59 on County Road 20 had an overflow of 1,000 to 10,000 gallons from 3:09 a.m. to 3:59 a.m. The overflow went to a drainage ditch that ultimately connects to the Bon Secour River. A lift station at 321 Airport Road had an overflow of 1,000 to 10,000 gallons from 2:52 a.m. to 3:02 a.m. The water went to a drainage ditch that ultimately connects to the Magnolia River.