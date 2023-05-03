Helping Hands Donation

Helping Hands Gulf Shores, a charity started by Kaysheri Haffner when she was an 11 year-old student at Gulf Shores Elementary School seven years ago, continues to make a positive difference in local children’s lives, hosting a February donation drive that raised funds to help with medical expenses for 9-year-old Camden Pancner. Camden was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a brain cancer in the cerebellum that leads to impaired eyesight. After a recent surgery, Camden’s body experienced a reset and he has had to relearn most of his motor skills. This year’s Helping Hands team also included Ava Wycoff and Bailey Oldham (pictured above with Kaysheri, Camden and Andrew Pancner). Helping Hand more than doubled their goal of raising $6,000 and presented a check for $14,486 to the family. The Camden Pancner Donation Drive account can be used to make donations at any PNC bank. More Info: E-mail helpinghandsgulfshores@ gmail.com, or visit kidshelpinghands.wixsite.com.