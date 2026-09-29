Here’s How To Support Non-Profits, Get Two Free Beers & A Shrimp Fest T-Shirt

The Annual National Shrimp Festival is seeking volunteers for their 52nd annual event Oct. 8-11 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Since its inception in 1971, this event has relied on the generosity of a volunteer base to ensure the event runs smoothly. Sign-ups for 4-hour shifts are still available at myshrimpfest.com/volunteer in the following categories: Concessions, Bike Valet, Merchandise Tent, 5k Run/Walk, Information Tent. All volunteers will receive a Shrimp Festival poster t-shirt & two drinks tickets to be redeemed post-shift as a thank you. More importantly, concessions volunteers raise funds for local non-profits through tips.

For about 20 years the volunteers in our concessions tents have collected money for area non-profits,” Concessions Co-Chair Renee Jones said. “It surprises many people that the tips we collect at our tents are not split by the volunteers. They are strictly volunteers and donate their time and tip money to help out our area.”

According to Concessions Co-Chair Sam Washington, the first non-profits to benefit from the tips were organizations like the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Share the Beach and Relay For Life, but soon the number of beneficiaries expanded. “We used to give the volunteers a list of non-profits and they were able to choose one. But then around 2010 or 2011 we began to get groups that wanted to have some of their favorite ones included, so we now let the volunteers each shift pick a non-profit.”

Festival records show there were 25 different non-profits that split more than $28,000 in tip money in 2025. According to both Jones and Washington the tip money makes a big difference in the assistance these non-profits can offer to the community.

Last year volunteers collecting tips for Share the Beach received almost $4,000 from the Festival.

“The Alabama Coastal Foundation truly appreciates all of the support raised at Shrimp Fest. Those donations go towards our Share the Beach sea turtle conservation program to help cover the supplies and equipment needed to successfully operate that amazing effort that has over 550 volunteers,” Share the Beach Director Rachael Holdsworthsaid. “We’re looking forward to volunteering with concessions again this year.”

According to Washington, while individuals are appreciated and welcome, groups can really increase the tips a preferred organization receives. There are still plenty of concessions shifts remaining out of the 664 slots needed for the four days, and any group that supports a verified non-profit organization can support that organization through the tips. To make sure your organization is verified, email Shrimpfestconcessions@gmail.com with the pertinent information.

“We count the tips at the end of each four-hour shift and set that money aside for the non-profits,” Jones said. “In some instances, we will split tips if more than one group is represented, but the more people you get to volunteer together, it improves the amount of money your preferred organization gets.

“To borrow a phrase, ‘The more the merrier, and where else can you have fun interacting with customers sporting a new Shrimp Fest Volunteer t-shirt, enjoy a couple of the beers you just sold for four hours and help out your favorite charity,” she added.