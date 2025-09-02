Heroes & Hugs Sept. 14 at Sims Park in G.S.

SHOW Baldwin Inc. – Special Humans Outreach & Wellness will host Heroes & Hugs from noon ‘til 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Johnnie Sims Park Pavilion n Gulf Shores.

The event is designed to help introduce the community to individuals with special needs and/or disabilities and Gulf Shores law enforcement & firefighters, and the Foley Police Department.

The public is invited to come enjoy an afternoon of bonding the special needs community with those who serve. The party will include light refreshments, games, a photo booth and an enclosed playground with elopers in mind. So bring your special ones out.