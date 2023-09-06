Heron Trot 5K at Big Lagoon on Nov. 11

Help honor our veterans on Veterans Day by participating in the Heron Trot 5K road race on Saturday, November 11 at Big Lagoon State Park. Hosted by the Friends of Pensacola State Parks, sign-in will begin at 6 AM with the race at 7 AM. T-Shirts with a patriotic heron design will be available when pre-registered by October 25, 2023; based on availability, t-shirts may also be offered on race day. Pre-registration fee is $40; day of the race is $45. Proceeds from event will help support local State Parks. For more information, go to eventbrite.com.