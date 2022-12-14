Hicks part of Dec. 17 Charlie Brown Christmas

The 13th annual family-friendly Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas is taking place on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre Mobile. The show features The Joe Cool Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. This year’s show will also feature American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, a former Pleasure Island resident who went on to multiple residencies at a Las Vegas casino, and a part in a broadway production of Greece. Tickets are on sale online and in person at the Saenger or at the event. Call 251-208-7381 for more info.