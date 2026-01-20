Historic Firsts For OB Schools Students At Orange Beach City Schools

At its January Board meeting, officials proudly celebrated a historic first for the district as four Career and Technical Education students earned national recognition in the FCCLA Fall Challenge Test Competition. Congratulations to Perry Webb, Journey Anderson, Lyllian Williams, Ella Underwood, and their teacher, Mrs. Stephanie Dillon, on this incredible milestone achievement. The board also recognized the school system’s newest National Board Certified Teachers, Brooke Neal and Angela Murdy. They also honored Stephanie Dillon for maintaining her certification and Kerri Steeley for her leadership of the NBCT cohort training program. In honor of Board Member Appreciation Month, board members were recognized as well.