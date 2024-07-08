History of Loxley Historical Society’s July 21 topic

The third quarter meeting of the Baldwin County Historical Society (BCHS) will be held on July 21 at 1062 Allison St. in the newly renovated former Cooper Potato Shed building in Loxley (across from the Loxley Fire Dept.) Joey Knight and Barbara Lvell from the Loxley Museum will speak aabout the history of the city.

All Baldwin County Historical Society meetings are open to the public; membership is not required for attendance. Email bchistsoc@gmail.com or call 251-709-0455 for more info.

The Museum of Loxley, created in 2021, is the city’s newest way to preserve its unique local heritage. BCHS members and guests are invited to tour the museum (located at 4100 Second St.) following the BCHS meeting.

The Town of Loxley was incorporated into Baldwin County in 1957. After a period of rapid population growth in the early 21st century, the City of Loxley was officially named in 2022.

Loxley has grown from a sleepy small town into a vibrant city of families, businesses and opportunities. The Baldwin County Strawberry Festival began in 1987 and is held annually at the Loxley Municipal Park.

How did Loxley get its name?

Loxley first got its name around 1900, when Michigan native John Loxley established a lumber camp here among the virgin pine forests of south Alabama. The camp included a sawmill and a small-gauge railroad to haul the timber, and it quickly gained a larger workforce. Loxley and his family left when the lumber was depleted, but the name remained – along with many other workers who became permanent citizens.

Did a rail line run throgh Loxley?

The Louisville and Nashville Railroad ran a line through Loxley, creating easier access to other areas of the county. The present post office was opened in 1906 by Octavia Sauer, who was the postmistress and the town depot agent. The first Loxley schoolhouse was built in 1908, followed by a three-room building in 1911. By 1920, the town boasted retail shops, offices, tradesmen, a bank, and a number of other businesses that built the foundation for modern-day Loxley.

The Baldwin County Historical Society was founded in 1923 for the purpose of bringing together the citizens of Baldwin County to insure the preservation of its rich heritage for posterity.