Holiday Reminder: You are not alone

The holidays can be a joyful time, but they can also be deeply painful for some. Grief, loneliness, financial stress, family conflict, and memories of those we’ve lost can feel heavier this time of year.

If you are struggling, you are not alone, and there is help. Reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness. If you are thinking about hurting yourself or feel like you can’t go on, please reach out for help immediately. Call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org — available 24/7, confidential, and free.

Your life matters. You matter. This season would not be the same without you.