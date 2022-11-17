Holly Days on Main & Santa Pub Crawl in Dec. at Wharf

Returning for its third year on the Alabama Gulf Coast, the Holly Days on Main Festival, presented by South Baldwin Regional Medical Center & Riviera Utilities, will be taking over The Wharf in Orange Beach on Dec. 10 & 11. A free-to-attend festival run by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Holly Days on Main looks to bring some Christmas cheer by catering to all ages.

Holly Days takes advantage of the wide Main Street area of The Wharf to line vendors up and down the complex. Vendors will be selling a variety of fine arts, retail goods, and arts & crafts, making the festival the perfect stop for last minute Christmas gift shopping.

“We’ve already had an influx of applications from vendors who have never partaken in the event before,” said Steve Jones, VP of Special Events & Community Relations for the Chamber. “It’s a

newer venture for us and I think the word is really starting to spread amongst the community”.

Shopping isn’t the only draw to the event as an entertainment stage, sponsored by Wharf tenant Dick’s Last Resort, will showcase Christmas themed performances by youth choir & dance

programs. Also on-tap, Wharf tenants will be offering a variety of specials & discounts, kids activities will be available courtesy of Flip Flop Vacations in the Chamber’s office, and The Wharf will be receiving a pass-by of the LuLu’s Lighted Boat Parade the Saturday evening of the festival.

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals’ Santa Pub Crawl, presented by Gulf Group at EXP Realty, will also be making a return. The event serves as a Toys for Tots fundraiser with attendees asked to bring a $10 or toy donation to take part. All money and toys collected will stay within the Baldwin County area.

Open to all ages 21 & up, the Pub Crawl encourages attendees to dress up in their best Santa (or Christmas related) costume. Food and drink specials will be offered by the on-site bars and restaurants at The Wharf. Attendees can win prizes through raffle tickets available for purchase, entering in the evening’s costume contest (pictured), or by getting a bingo on their participating venues purchasing card. Last year’s crawl saw over 300 attendees who helped raise $1,200 and two boxes full of toys.

Visit bit.ly/hollydays22 or contact Chamber Communications Coordinator Ryan Moberly at 251.968.8651 for more info