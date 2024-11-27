Holy Spirit Awards Grants From Thrift Shop Sales

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church has awarded four grants to local charities. The grants are funded by Thrift Shop sales. Ecumenical Ministries was awarded a $15,000 grant to be used in its Repair Baldwin mission, which is to save homes of low-income homeowners with the goal of preventing homelessness. Under His Wings, a Baldwin County non-profit organization, was awarded a grant of $1,000. Under His Wings provides a loving Christian home for at risk teenage girls and equips them with life skills. Sea Glass Initiative, a Baldwin County non-profit, was awarded a grant of $3,000. Sea Glass helps provide a pathway home for Baldwin County residents experiencing homelessness. Family Promise was awarded a grant of $5,000. Family Promise shelters and supports homeless families with children. The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Pictured: (L to R) Sally Dean, Ecumenical Ministries, Jane Lafferty, Thrift Shop Volunteer, Steve Riggs, Ecumenical Ministries; Michelle Hillman & Mitchell Lee, Sea Glass; Donna Workman Meehan, Thrift Shop Volunteer, Arcelia Miller, Under His Wings, Dick Reid, Thrift Shop Volunteer