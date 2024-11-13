Holy Spirit Catholic Church is a Peanut Butter Challenge drop-off

Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Grand Lagoon (10650 Gulf Beach Hwy.,) is a drop off point for Escambia County’s Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries launched in the Florida Panhandle counties in 2012. Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated until Nov. 27:

The competition among counties – for bragging rights only – was conceived as a way to feed hungry families ahead of the holidays and promote a crop produced throughout the northern regions of the state, and contributed $137 million to the state economy in 2023.

Peanut butter is popular in food pantries because of its nutrient density and shelf stability. Numbers from the USDA show food insecurity affected roughly 12 percent of Floridians in 2023. Last year’s Peanut Butter Challenge collected a total of 27,769 pounds of peanut butter from 44 Florida counties. More info: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.