Holy Spirit Episcopal Church Presents Grants

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church recently presented three grants to local non-profits and has now reached a milestone of $1.4 million given to local non-profits in the area. $10,000 was presented to Wilmer Hall (above), a non-profit that provides a safe home for children and young adults in need due to poverty, abuse, neglect and homelessness and $10,000 to Camp Beckwith, the spiritual center of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast on the shores of Weeks Bay. The center transforms lives through youth camps and adult retreats for the church and wider community. The church also presented a $10,000 grant to South Baldwin Literacy Council, a non-profit dedicated to providing literacy instruction to help people in our community make a better life for themselves and their families. The church donates all profits from its thrift shop at 6798 State Hwy. 59 in Gulf Shores to local non-profits. Hours are 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Friday and 10 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more thrift show info, call 251-968-2797.