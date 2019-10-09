Holy Spirit Episcopal Church putt-putt tourney October 19

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church will host its 2nd Annual Pirates and Princesses putt putt tournament on Saturday, October 19 from 10 am ‘til noon at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf on Hwy 59. The event includes 18 holes of putt putt and a picnic lunch. All proceeds will benefit the Holy Spirit Day School. Tickets are $20 for ages 15 and over, $15 for ages 5 to 14. Children 4 and under are free. Please contact the Church office to purchase ticket @ 251-968-5988.