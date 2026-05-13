Holy Spirit Episcopal Presents $12,100 In Grants

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church presented Sea Glass Initiative a grant for $10,000 to continue their ongoing ministry for homelessness. The church also presented a $2,100 grant to the Rotary club of Gulf Shores/Orange Beach to go toward the purchase of a motorized wheelchair for a disabled veteran. Grants are provided from profits of the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church Thrift Shop. The mission of the thrift shop is to be a catalyst to support Holy Spirit’s ministries and outreach. To date, the church has given over $1.3 million to area non-profit organizations.