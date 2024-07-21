Holy Spirit Episcopal Thrift Shop Presents Three More Major Grants

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, in Gulf Shores, has awarded three major grants to local charities with funds generated through Holy Spirit Thrift Shop sales. Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center was awarded a $4,898.75 grant to upgrade equipment. Meredith’s Miracles was awarded a $5,000 grant to assist Baldwin County families with the expenses of travel for medical purposes. Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation was awarded a $5,688 grant to support a residential camp experience for Baldwin County children who have suffered childhood cancer. The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797.

Pictured: (top l to r) Elizabeth Sutton, Thrift Shop volunteer; Niki Whitaker, Executive Director, Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center; Janet Reuss, Thrift Shop volunteer; Henrietta Craft, Thrift Shop volunteer; Baba Grafe, Thrift Shop volunteer; Kiley Spears, Executive Director, Meredith’s Miracles; Kristy St. Jean, Executive Assistant, Meredith’s Miracles; Will Lowry, Rector, Holy Spirit Episcopal Church; (2nd row) Ann Lofaro, Thrift Shop volunteer, (right) Shelby Wade, Fundraising Coordinator, Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation; David Liebenow, Thrift Shop volunteer.