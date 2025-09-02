Holy Spirit Thrift Shop Doles Out $60K

The Holy Spirit Episcopal Thrift Shop is an excellent outreach program that serves the gulf coast community. Donations generate income that is used to support local charities and nonprofits along the Gulf Coast. Fifty percent of Thrift Shop net income is allocated for grant requests each quarter. At the end of Quarter 2 2025, funds available for grants totaled $40,000. The Thrift Shop and Outreach Committees and Vestry approved the following grant requests: Beckwith Camp & Conference Center, $20,000; (Above) Christian Service Center, $7,500; South Baldwin Literacy Council, $7,500; Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, $5,000

Total grants awarded since the Thrift Shop opened total $1,309,575. Thrift shop staff, volunteers, and donations make the thrift shop a success every day! If you feel called to help this ministry continue doing God’s work, please reach out to Kim Payne, manager of the thrift shop.

Beckwith Camp and Conference Center is the spiritual center of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast on the shores of Weeks Bay. It transforms lives through youth camps and adult retreats for the church and the wider community.

Christian Service Center is an all-volunteer agency serving low-income families living in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan. They provide food and emergency financial aid in the form of assistance with rent and utilities. Referrals to other agencies and resources are made according to a client’s need.

South Baldwin Literacy Council offers services to learners of all ages, backgrounds and educational levels.

Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center provides unique and life-changing services for child victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse and their supportive, non-offending family members.