Honor vets/first responders with engraved bricks at O.B. Memorial

Anyone who would like to honor a veteran or a first responder can purchase an engravable brick for the memorial, which is in front of the Municipal Complex. Find all of the details at orangebeachal.gov/veterans-memorial or stop by City Hall to get a form.

Pictured: Orange Beach Public Works for installing the latest batch of commemorative bricks on Thursday at the Orange Beach Veterans Memorial.