Hospice Harvest For Hope fundraiser Oct. 7

The Community Hospice Foundation of South Alabama will host its annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event on Friday, October 7 from 6-10:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope. Proceeds go to the CHFSA, a non-profit formed to support individuals and families of those affected by a terminal illness by offering financial support, education, bereavement and advocacy.

The Alabama-based Tip Tops, a high-energy Motown dance and show band, will play, and the event includes a $5,000 drawdown and a silent auction. A $100 ticket purchase admits two guests; includes one drawdown ticket, food and drink. Table sponsors are $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000. Other Sponsor levels include $500. Tickets are available at communityhospiceAL.org, Eventbrite or by Square. For more sponsosrship info, contact Susan Cox at 251-424-3307.

“Whether it be putting food on the table, helping cover travel expenses for a family member or building a wheelchair ramp for a community member. It’s a privilege for us to provide additional support to members of this community in their final months, and events like Harvest for Hope make this possible,” said Community Hospice Foundation Board Member Martha Allegri.