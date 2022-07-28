Hot Air Balloon Fest seeks artist for 2023 poster design

The 19th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held May 4-6 at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley. The event sponsors are seeking an artist to create the artwork that will be on the t-shirt and poster for the 2023 fest for $500. Artists are asked to submit proposed sketches/drafts by Sept. 1. Submissions should be delivered to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce at or mailed to PO Box 1117, Foley, AL 36536. For poster theme specifics call (251) 943-5550 or email rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com.