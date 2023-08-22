Hot dog eating contest, music, galore car show at OWA

OWA Parks will host Labor Day Weekend events beginning Sept. 1 with a scavenger hunt and kid’s crafts in Downtown OWA. At p.m., come hungry and check in for the hot dog eating competition beginning at 7 p.m. on OWA Island. Can you eat ten hot dogs the fastest?

Returning for its sixth year, the OWA Labor Day Car Show is back on Saturday, September 2! During this picturesque autumn event, cars of all makes and models will be on display throughout the charming streets of Downtown OWA. With hot rods and custom builds from all decades lining the streets, this car show is bound to have something that catches your eye! Check out the details here: link to car show landing page.

Stick around after the Car Show on Saturday, September 2, for kids’ activities and a live outdoor concert. Stormfolk plays at 6 p.m. and the Ryan Dyer band at 8 p.m. Round off the night with epic fireworks at 8:50 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be kid activities at Tropic Falls and a complimentary American Flag Handprint T-shirt activity in the Native Treasures Alcove. More live music will follow, starting at 5 p.m. with Funky Lampshades. Closing out the night, Ben Loftin & the Family will be performing a live blend of pop, funk, reggae, and soul. More info: visitowa.com.