Hotel Indigo Dog Adopt-A-Thon is Aug. 24

Hotel Indigo in Orange Beach will host a summertime dog adopt-a-thon from 1 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. This fur friendly adoption event will include a certificate for 25 percent off your next stay at Hotel Indigo Orange Beach, a waived $75 pet fee for anyone who adopts a dog the day of the event and refreshments for humans and dog cookies provided by Southern Grind. Help save a homeless dog and find your fur-ever friend.

Hotel Indigo is located at 22843 Perdido Beach Blvd. For more info, call 251-981-1737.