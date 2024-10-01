Hound Dog Music Fest Oct. 5 in Summerdale

The Hound Dog Music Fest, a benefit for the Baldwin Humane Society, will be held on Oct. 5 from 4- 8 p.m. at The Venue at Hidden Lake, located at 19437 County Road 9 in Silverhill.

A non-profit, no-kill animal welfare agency, the BCHS bills the fest as “a family-friendly, outdoor event that attracts some of the best local music in the area, to an absolutely stunning venue in Silverhill.’’ Entertainers lined up for the fest include The Leavin’ Brothers, Thicc & Thinn, The Ayers Brothers and Jenna McClelland. Adult tickets are $45 and available at eventbrite.com.