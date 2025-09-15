How to get two free beers and a cool t-shirt at Shrimp Fest

The Annual National Shrimp Festival is seeking volunteers for their 52nd annual event happening October 9-12 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Since its inception in 1971, this event has relied on the generosity of a volunteer base now totalling over 600 to ensure the event runs smoothly. Sign-ups for shifts are still available at myshrimpfest.com/volunteer in the following categories: Concessions, Bike Valet, Merchandise Tent, 5k Run/Walk, Information Tent. All volunteers will receive a Shrimp Festival poster t-shirt & two drinks tickets to be redeemed post-shift as a thank you.