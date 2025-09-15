Monday, September 15, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

How to get two free beers and a cool t-shirt at Shrimp Fest

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

How to get two free beers and a cool t-shirt at Shrimp Fest

The Annual National Shrimp Festival is seeking volunteers for their 52nd annual event happening October 9-12 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Since its inception in 1971, this event has relied on the generosity of a volunteer base now totalling over 600 to ensure the event runs smoothly. Sign-ups for shifts are still available at myshrimpfest.com/volunteer in the following categories: Concessions, Bike Valet, Merchandise Tent, 5k Run/Walk, Information Tent. All volunteers will receive a Shrimp Festival poster t-shirt & two drinks tickets to be redeemed post-shift as a thank you.