Hurricane Preparedness event Aug. 17 at Foley Home Depot

The Foley Home Depot store invites you to learn how to navigate one of nature’s most deadly forces, a hurricane, during its community empowering Hurricane Preparedness event on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Foley Home Depot parking lot (2899 S. McKenzie St.).

Aid-responding agencies will provide the tools, resources and answers needed for making emergency plans. Participating agencies include: Foley Police Department, Foley Fire Department EMS, Red Cross, Baldwin County EMA, Riviera Utilities, BBB, and many others. Home Depot vendors, community clubs and refreshments will be on-site. Five dollars in Homer Bucks will be given to the first 100 attendees to use the day of the event. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Saturday, August 24.